Shannon Sharpe's exit from The Undisputed following almost a decade on the show debating with Skip Bayless has generated a lot of doubts. Since the reasons why he decided to leave the show remain unclear, the internet has a free pass to especulate as much as it wants.

There has been a lot of discussions if Sharpe and Bayless' live argument on January due to the latter's tweet about Damar Hamlin as the situation unfolded with the Buffalo Bills safety. The duo did returned to the show, but it didn't last long since the former NFL tight end decided to leave The Undisputed.

While theories are being made every day about his decision, NFL YouTuber Mikerophone gave his opinion on the matter with a simple twist: Sharpe just knew he could made more money outside the show:

A lot of people thought that this (Damar Hamlin situation) is the main reason why Skip and Shannon broke up, and I've said that I had a completely different theory in regards to this in the past. I thought it was a combination of the fact that Shannon quite simply outgrew the show, and there was significantly more money available for Shannon if he were to leave Undisputed and potentially sign with FanDuel TV.

What Skip Bayless tweeted about Damar Hamlin? Is that the reason why Shannon Sharpe left The Undisputed?

While the entire NFL world was concerned about the health of Damar Hamlin, many fans and analysts took to Twitter to express their sadness and prayers about the situation.

In January, in a crucial Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills' safety collapsed on the field and was taken off it in an ambulance, and the game was officially suspended following the incident.

However, not all of the tweets were good. Skip Bayless claimed that it would be difficult for the league to postpone the game because of the magnitude as the regular season was nearing an end.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

Not only did Sharpe missed the next day's show over the tweet, but the pair had a live disagreement about it right when they came back. The former Broncos tight end was livid with the tweet and made his feelings clear to start the show, creating an awkward moment for everybody who was watching.

