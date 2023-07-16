The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes are now officially over, as the veteran receiver has signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins had the choice between New England and Tennessee with Mike Vrable's team winning the race.

After losing A.J. Brown last season to the Philadelphia Eagles, some have questioned why the Titans have signed Hopkins to a deal, yet allowed Brown to be traded to the Eagles.

But NFL YouTuber Mikerophone has detailed why he thinks the move happened, with Hopkins set to be on half the money Brown would have been on had he signed with the Titans.

Mikerophone said via his YouTube Channel:

“A lot of people are saying why the Titans have to go and do this why didn't they just sign AJ Brown to a contract extension last offseason when his contract expired?

DeAndre Hopkins is quite literally getting paid half the amount that AJ Brown would have been getting paid to be honest that was a crap shoot that it seems like the Titans lost at this point at least this early on.

"So they're trying to fill the void that AJ Brown has left behind this is a very slick way to do it. In DeAndre Hopkins's case, he really didn't have a choice here, the Titans are giving him everything he wants.”

DeAndre Hopkins to give Titans offense huge boost

The Titans' offense last season didn't make for great viewing, even with Ryan Tannehill as the starter. Losing Brown on draft night left a gaping hole in the offense that couldn't be filled as they only averaged 17.5 points per game (ranked 28th in the NFL).

Veteran Robert Woods was the Titans leading receiver with 527 yards. The highest touchdown scorer was running back Dontrell Hilliard who caught four touchdowns.

Now with DeAndre Hopkins signing on, the Titans have a receiver who puts up 1,000-yard seasons for fun when fully healthy.

It will be interesting to see how Hopkins acclimates into the Titans offense. He joins a receiving room that includes young star Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the only "known commodities" on the roster at the receiver position.

Hopkins had his choice of where he wanted to play, and next season he will be suiting up as a Tennessee Titan.

