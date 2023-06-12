The passionate fanbase from the Buffalo Bills usually do it in a different style: jumping through tables.

This is probably the number one thing that represents the Bills Mafia, especially at tailgates. They smash card tables like they are nothing, and if the team is having a good season, you can bet that it will be difficult to find any card tables in the city.

NFL YouTuber Tom Grossi learned this in a hard way. During his series '30 NFL Stadiums in 30 days', Grossi visited the Highmark Stadium to know more about the Bills Mafia and how they celebrate the good days of the Buffalo Bills.

And as it turns out, he went there decided to jump through a table. In an YouTube video for his channel, he detailed the experience and how did he felt after the jump:

“It was done, I jumped through the table, I was bruised, bloody, but I was Victorious. We showed up to the house and it was the biggest crowd that we had seen thus far over 150 people showed up and there were even news cameras.

The last four years have seen a ton of reasons to jump through tables if you're a Buffalo fan. The franchise has made the playoffs for four straight seasons and not only that, but they also have won the AFC East the last three years.

If they make it to the Super Bowl in 2023, you can bet there will be no tables left in the city.

Passionate Bills Mafia: jumping through tables is their biggest sign

There are many signatures for every fanbase in the league, but Bills Mafia take it to a new level with their jumping tables on every possible ocasion.

There have been fans jumping through burning tables. There were fans doing the jumps to reveal the gender of a baby. Whatever the situation is, if it involves the team, they will find a way to break a table.

With the 2023 season coming to us and with Josh Allen and his team ready to make another run to the playoffs, we can expect these scenes to continue from September to, who knows, February in the Super Bowl?

