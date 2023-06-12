Sophia Culpo stole the heart of Christian McCaffrey's mother as she donned a bedazzled sheer dress.

The younger sister of Olivia Culpo knows how to turn heads as she put on a sheer bodysuit and a skirt that was encrusted in shiny stones. As the skirt was sheer as well, it exposed her behind.

Many fans expressed their liking for her bodysuit and skirt combination. She especially got a cute shoutout from McCaffrey's mother, Lisa. Even though it was a risqué dress, Lisa did not miss out on writing a cheeky comment. She wrote:

"Nice dump"

In the picture with Sophia Culpo was the former Miss Universe and her sister, Olivia, who was dressed in a textured halter-neck dress which she wore when she made an appearance at the Kendall Jenner-backed FWRD pop-up.

Sophia Culpo sings an emotional breakup song as her relationship with All-Pro WR ended in betrayal

The reality TV star broke up with the Miami Dolphins wide out Braxton Berrios in March and she’s still feeling gloomy about the end of her relationship. Sophia Culpo sang her rendition of ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish. Her brother, Gus, could be seen playing the piano as she shared the video on her official Instagram account.

The caption of the post read:

"It took me years to be able to sing in front of anyone but music is such a big part of our family and you don’t have to be amazing to share it. Plus it’s free therapy and making this was a lot of fun."

Gus commented on the video, saying:

"Wow. I can only speculate but IF this were about someONE or someTHING/events that possibly transpired, I would not be feeling very good at this given moment in time tbh. Just my opinion."

His comment did not help because it came at a time when TikTok star, Alix Earle, was seen partying with the Dolphins player. The two had been linked to each other since his split from Olivia Culpo.

When fans asked her about her relationship when she was conducting a Q&A session on her Instagram, she said:

"I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love & support so so much. This community never fails to amaze me."

The couple were together for two years but called it off because of “betrayal” sustained by Sophia Culpo.

