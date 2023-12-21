Nick Bawden's wife, Alexis, breaks silence as Aaron Rodgers' return leads to fullback being cut

In an attempt to fit Aaron Rodgers back on the New York Jets roster, the team cut fullback Nick Bawden. The move resulted in an outrage among fans on social media, with a few people questioning the roster move.

Concerned about the fullback's future in the NFL, some reached out to Nick Bawden's wife, Alexis. Alexis, on the other hand, was prepared with the ideal reaction for the well-wisher.

"Im so pissed they cut Nick. Hope they resign him," one fan wrote.

Alexis, on her end, wasn't worried about her husband's future.

"He’s fine!! Haha will be back on the team tomorrow."

If one has to consider Alexis' word, the Jets might have a plan in place to re-sign Bawden to their roster soon. Aaron Rodgers, of course, is still recovering from his Achilles injury and won't take the field soon.

Nick Bawden's wife, Alexis, responds to concerned fans comment on TikTok video

Considering the Jets' progression in 2023, fans also took to Twitter (now X) to express their views on their recent roster move. Many referred to Rodgers as selfish, while also calling out the New York Jets.

"Imagine being so selfish as a teammate that you needed to be activated even though there is a 0% chance you play, and costing a teammate a roster spot and game checks," one user wrote.

Bawden, however, has yet to address the situation on his own.

Robert Saleh remains confident in Aaron Rodgers' return and Jets future

After missing the playoffs for the 13th time, HC Robert Saleh addressed the team's future and Rodgers' return during the team's press conference on Wednesday.

As per Saleh, the roster change is part of Rodgers' rehab; his mere presence on the field does a lot to help the players.

“My instinct says if he was 100%, he’d probably be banging the door a little bit more ... there’s always just weighing the risks and rewards for him ... To get his opinion on all that stuff is always warranted, and we’re always going to include him,” Saleh said in the news conference.

Further emphasizing Rodgers' return, Saleh believes the team can win a championship once the QB returns fully healthy.

“I know he said two years, but in a perfect situation, we win a championship, and he walks off in the sunlight".

There is no fixed timeline for Rodgers' official return to the field.

