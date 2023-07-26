Nick Bosa contract extension standoff: Everything we know so far on 49ers star's grievances

When the San Francisco 49ers officially start their training camp on Wednesday, don't expect star defensive end Nick Bosa to show up.

Bosa is expected to miss the start of training camp as he hopes to accelerate a contract extension with the 49ers. The former first-round pick is entering the final season of his rookie deal, but he doesn't want to play in it: he wants a new deal now.

He did not report to camp and he's not going to show up unless he puts pen to paper on a new contract. So let's digest the situation and what he's looking for in a new deal:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why is Nick Bosa not reporting for 49ers' training camp

After some elite seasons after reaching the NFL and fresh off his first Defensive Player of the Year award, Bosa is entering his prime and justifiably wants to be paid for it.

He's had 34 sacks over the previous two seasons and there's no way not to mention his name whenever there's a discussion about the league's elite pass rushers. He's not as athletically gifted as Myles Garrett, but his technique is second to none in the NFL.

It makes sense for him to cash now. After his excellent rookie season, Bosa suffered a serious injury early in the 2020 season and lost precious time. A new deal now would give him financial securities in case anything happens: his status as an elite pass rusher would be recognized in his bank account.

How much is he worth in a new deal?

First, we must remember that he's guaranteed $17.8M this season due to the fifth-year option exercised by San Francisco a year ago, which is a good salary for a pass rusher but not as good for an elite one. And Bosa certainly fits the second category.

While the exact amount will be up for both parties to discuss, don't expect him to sign for anything less than the $30 million mark. Remember that Aaron Donald is the only defensive player to ever earn more than that, but Bosa is going to cross that mark as well.

A long-term deal, with 5 or 6 years, with something in the neighborhood of $32 million per season is a good bet. We're going with a 6-year, $192 million, which would make him the defensive player with the highest-ever salary in the NFL.

For now, the 49ers have to wait. Their superstar is ready to report to camp, but he wants to get the bag first.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!