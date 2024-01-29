"Nick Bosa's not beating the allegations": 49ers DE's effort vs Jared Goff called into question despite win over Lions

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year recorded the only two-team sacks yesterday against Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Here are the videos of the two sacks by Bosa:

Fans noticed that Bosa took Goff down lightly and didn't use that much aggression in the sacks. Some users on 'X' jokingly or seriously started to criticize Bosa for taking it easier on a quarterback like Goff.

While Nick Bosa has been caught in the past liking racist/stereotypical posts, many fans on social media expressed their feelings about Bosa. Some noticed Bosa lightly bringing Goff to the ground when he sacked him, causing them to Tweet out allegations.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Nick Bosa trolled critics who label Brock Purdy as a "game manager" following 49ers' NFC championship win

Bosa during NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of quarterbacks, Nick Bosa defended his, Brock Purdy, during post-game interviews last night.

While Purdy has had a very successful season this year, many viewed and labeled him as a "game manager".

When Bosa was speaking to NFL reporter Josina Anderson after the team's victory, Bosa responded by trolling critics of Purdy.

"I don't pay attention to the media much, but whoever is talking sh** about Brock Purdy, what do you have now? He's the best game-manager in the league."

Purdy led the 49ers to a 12-4 record in the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. While many people like to say that Purdy is blessed with one of the best defenses in the NFL and one of the best offenses, he was still able to have a solid season to get them to the big game.

He threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and rushed for two touchdowns.

Purdy and the 49ers will now face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

