Nick Bosa's girlfriend Lauren Maenner links up with 49ers DE's mom Cheryl and brother Joey at Super Bowl 2024

As Nick Bosa prepares to play in Super Bowl 58 for the San Francisco 49ers, his girlfriend, Lauren Maenner, connects with the Bosa Family. She shared a photo with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year’s mother, Cheryl, and brother, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa.

Nick Bosa’s girlfriend, Lauren Maenner, with Cheryl Bosa and Joey Bosa

Bosa’s mother confirmed his younger son’s relationship with Maenner last October when she posted an Instagram photo with the caption:

“I love my sons gfs!!!”

However, the link between Nick Bosa and Lauren Maenner may have started in December 2022 when she posted photos with Cherly Bosa and Amanda Kassdikian, Joey Bosa’s girlfriend.

Lauren Maenner is a professional model from Philadelphia represented by The Industry Model Management. She has worked with Juicy Couture, Bobby Brown Cosmetics, and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. Maenner also works as an account manager for Ascend Agency.

Meanwhile, Nick Bosa’s Super Bowl opportunity has arrived. His magnificent 2022 season ended in disappointment after the 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. This time, he and the 49ers won’t be denied.

While he only had 10.5 sacks this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will mark him throughout the game. Conversely, Bosa’s success against the Chiefs offensive line will help San Francisco take home their sixth Super Bowl title.

Grit defines Nick Bosa and the 49ers’ 2023 playoff journey

While the 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs, their road to Super Bowl 58 wasn’t easy. Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown with a minute left in regulation and Dre Greenlaw’s interception on Jordan Love secured their Divisional Round victory over the Green Bay Packers.

A week later, the Niners faced a 24-7 halftime deficit against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. However, Bosa and the defense limited the Lions to seven points in the second half. The 49ers offense came to life, helping secure their Super Bowl ticket via a three-point win.

Sportsbooks slightly favor the 49ers to win Super Bowl 58. But standing in their way are the defending Super Bowl champions and participants of the big game in three of the last four seasons.

The 49ers selected Nick Bosa second overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Since then, the four-time Pro Bowler has had double-digit sacks in the last three seasons. His best year came in 2022 when he had career-highs in solo tackles (41) and sacks (18.5).

This season, the former Ohio State standout is coming into the Super Bowl with 59 total tackles. He also has two postseason sacks, getting both against the Lions.