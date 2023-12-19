A recent video of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa greeting his loved ones on the sidelines has many fans scratching their heads. The video, which was posted to Reddit, showed Bosa greeting his family and when he went to hug his girlfriend, Lauren Maenner, there was, apparently, some hesitation.

The 49ers defensive end leaned in for a hug, but their embrace was a bit formal. When Bosa went to kiss Maenner, she appeared to first pull back from him.

Awkward byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys inWivesofNFL Expand Post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That encounter led NFL fans to call the exchange 'awkward'.

Below are some of the comments left on Reddit about the video:

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

Comment byu/Iluvtallbrunetteboys from discussion inWivesofNFL Expand Post

How long have Nick Bosa and Lauren Maenner been together?

Nick Bosa and Lauren Maenner have seemingly kept their relationship under wraps. Maenner is friends with Amanda Kassdikian, who is the girlfriend of Nick's older brother, Joey, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

She posted a photo of herself with Kassdikian at the Chargers game in December 2022. However, it wasn't until the summer of 2023 that her relationship with Bosa was hinted at. She posted a photo with a male whose face couldn't be thoroughly seen in the photo. But, the rumors began that it was indeed Nick Bosa.

His mother, Cheryl Bosa, officially confirmed the relationship in October 2023 when she posted a photo of Maenner and Kassdikian and referred to them as her sons' girlfriends.

Maenner, who is a model, typically posts photos of her work on her Instagram page. She does share photos of her attending San Francisco 49ers' games but never includes photos of Nick.

The 49ers defensive end also doesn't share photos of Maenner on his social media. However, the couple does follow each other on Instagram and have been spotted out and about together since relationship rumors were sparked.

Unlike other couples in the National Football League, Nick and Lauren have been able to keep their relationship out of headlines.