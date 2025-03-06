  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nick Bosa's mom Cheryl campaigns for her son Joey to join 49ers after Chargers release DE

Nick Bosa's mom Cheryl campaigns for her son Joey to join 49ers after Chargers release DE

By Rit Nanda
Modified Mar 06, 2025 05:43 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Challenge - Source: Imagn
Nick Bosa's mom Cheryl campaigns for her son Joey to join 49ers after Chargers release DE - Source: Imagn

The Chargers released Joey Bosa, making him a free agent, and it is clear that mom Cheryl wants him to join his brother Nick Bosa with the 49ers. The AFC West team decided to part ways with the defensive star to save cap space going into the 2025 NFL season.

Ad

It now gives the 49ers a chance to add Joey Bosa and reunite him with his brother. Mom Cheryl posted a video on her Instagram story showing him and Nick Bosa growing up together, as a family, as high school teammates, and college teammates. It was clear that she would like them to reunite at the NFL level as well, with now being an opportunity.

also-read-trending Trending

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी