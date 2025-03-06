Nick Bosa's mom Cheryl campaigns for her son Joey to join 49ers after Chargers release DE

The Chargers released Joey Bosa, making him a free agent, and it is clear that mom Cheryl wants him to join his brother Nick Bosa with the 49ers. The AFC West team decided to part ways with the defensive star to save cap space going into the 2025 NFL season.

It now gives the 49ers a chance to add Joey Bosa and reunite him with his brother. Mom Cheryl posted a video on her Instagram story showing him and Nick Bosa growing up together, as a family, as high school teammates, and college teammates. It was clear that she would like them to reunite at the NFL level as well, with now being an opportunity.

