No one knows Nick Bosa this his own mother. After the defensive end signed a 170 million contract worth five years with the San Francisco 49ers, she moved to reassure any worried fans that he will be ready for the regular season.

While the negotiations have been going on, Nick Bosa did not participate in full practice. With the NFL season having begun this week, there were justified concerns whether he will be able to face the rigor of professional football.

His mother, Cheryl Bosa, joined the “Willard & Dibs” show on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game, to clarify what we can expect from her son. She said,

“Physically, he’s a specimen. Literally, he’s in better shape than he’s ever been in his life. He’s faster than he was, he’s stronger than he was last year if you can imagine. I mean, that’s all fact.”

Cheryl Bosa drops a caveat

While his mother contended that Nick Bosa will hit the ground running, she did concede that working out on the football field is different to conditioning alone. She added that she is counting on offensive tackle Trent Williams to get him up to speed quickly. She opined,

“I’m real happy that he’s going to get some reps with Trent tomorrow. You can be in great shape, but if you’re going up against Trent Williams, you need a little more than just being in great shape. I’m very, very happy that he’s on his way there and that he’s going to have Thursday, Friday with his boys to get his legs under him.”

Nick Bosa's insane diet and workout revealed by his mother

Cheryl Bosa also revealed how Nick Bosa has been maintaining his strength and stamina in the offseason. Not surprisingly, it has a lot to do with his diet and exercise. Coming from a sporting family helps, since he also gets to be with his brother, Joey Bosa, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. But the real inspiration for working out is his father, with whom he does lifting exercises.

And he can always count on his mom to help with the meals. She said that her son does the running exercises first, followed by a hearty breakfast. It includes a mammoth six-egg (with two egg whites) omelette. After the strength session with his dad, he goes for dinner, which we are sure is also not lacking in any nutrients.

Based on this information, Nick Bosa should certainly be ready to go. Under his mother's watchful eye and with the new contract signed, he should be raring to play.