Nick Bosa throws jabs at Scottie Scheffler's arrest while talking about Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is just entering his third season in the NFL, and already he is being hailed as an exemplary leader by many, including his teammates. One of them is Nick Bosa, who has a surprising comparison in mind - with an exception.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday during OTAs, the highly-accomplished defensive end mentioned golfer Scottie Scheffler and his recent legal issues when making his comparison:

“I think he’s definitely getting a little bit more vocal in the building. I don’t think he’s ever going to change. I don’t think he’s somebody that is going to change even when he gets paid next year. He’s a man of faith and he kind of reminds me of Scottie Scheffler, except for … he didn’t get arrested. Just (a) super humble and really good kid."

For context, Scheffler was arrested during the PGA Championship for various counts of assault and disobedience after being stopped just outside its venue, then accelerating, knocking a policeman to the ground. He was eventually released from jail and finished eighth in the tournament.

The golfer denies the accusations, with his lawyer Scott Romines making it clear that he will not accept any plea deal:

"All the evidence that continues to come out just continues to support what Scottie said all along. This was a chaotic situation and miscommunication, and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Brian Griese: Brock Purdy must continue developing as a leader

Meanwhile, former NFL quarterback Brian Griese sees Brock Purdy only getting better both as a player and person. Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn, he said:

"I know it's no small feat to be the face of a franchise and the leader of an organization, and that (it) takes time to get the confidence and be comfortable in that position and understand all the little things you do that lend into that, and Brock is growing in that area, and I think that's really cool."

He continued:

"I think it's just a confidence thing... And it's hard to be assertive and demonstrative and a leader when you're thinking a whole lot about your job. So definitely I've seen Brock grow in those areas and he needs to continue to."

In just his second season in the NFL last year, Brock Purdy started all 16 games for San Francisco, throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns as he led the Niners back to the Super Bowl.