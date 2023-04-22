The San Francisco 49ers drafted Nick Bosa with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In the same draft, the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

Prior to the draft, Bosa met with Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury. They were the general manager and head coach of the Cardinals back then, respectively, and the 49ers star warned them about drafting Murray.

Here's what Steve Keim said about the incident on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"When Kliff, Kingsbury and I got together, you know, to go to see players and have dinners we went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had dinner with Nick Bosa before the prior to the draft. Yeah and loved him, obviously our highest-rated guy on the board. Amazing in every way."

"So we were leaving, we were leaving the dinner and we're walking out and I'll never forget he puts his arm around me, Kliff Kingsbury, both of us in basically a headlock and he said, ‘I think you guys are probably going to end up taking that little quarterback and if you do, and if you do, Steve, I will haunt you for the rest of your career.’”

"I just said to Kliff, I said, ‘I hope he can't catch him and he really never did, which was a good guess.’"

Despite his shortcomings, Kyler Murray has been great for the Arizona Cardinals. Although people have criticized the Cardinals for taking Murray while Josh Allen was part of the same draft, back then nobody knew that Allen could become such a great quarterback.

So far in his career, Nick Bosa has a record of 4-3 against the Cardinals and has recorded 17 solo tackles, 7 assists, and 3.0 sacks in those seven games. With how things are constructed presently, Bosa is in a much better situation than Murray is.

Nick Bosa won DPOY last season

Nick Bosa: NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and Nick Bosa is a huge part of it. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award last season and will be among the favorites to win it again next season.

In the 2022/2023 NFL season, Bosa recorded 41 solo tackles, 9 assists, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games. The 49ers did lose in the NFC Championship Game last season, but Bosa and the rest of the defense would have been proud of what they achieved last season.

As for the rivalry against the Cardinals, Bosa is going to haunt them for many years considering that they are part of the same division.

