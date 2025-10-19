Nick Saban makes feelings known on Tua Tagovailoa publicly criticizing Dolphins teammates after Chargers loss

Tua Tagovailoa became the talk of the town after he criticized his teammates following their Week 6 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. The quarterback's comments came as a surprise to his former collegiate head coach, Nick Saban.On Friday, on 'The Pat McAfee' Show, the retired seven-time national championship winner shared his thoughts on what Tua Tagovailoa said about his teammates. Saban praised the way his ex-quarterback handled the aftermath of the situation. However, he also expressed his disappointment with the blame game.&quot;I am proud of the way he handled it,&quot; Saban said. &quot;But one of the things I always to tell our players is, you know, you never criticize another player and in my entire coaching career, you never saw me criticize one of our players.&quot;Now I think everybody's got to take responsibility for what they can control, and if you start worrying about things that you can't control, that's going to start affecting things that you can control. ... I was really shocked that Tua did what he did when he threw some guys under the bus.&quot;And maybe they are not playing the way they should play. I'm not taking up for the guys. But you don't say that about your teammate. But I was really proud of the way he came back and took accountability for a mistake.&quot;After his comments, Tua Tagovailoa received widespread criticism and backlash for calling out his teammates. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels also stated that his quarterback should not have made those comments publicly.During Wednesday's press conference, Tagovailoa came forward to apologize for the incident and accepted his fault.&quot;The comments that have been said, I would say I've made a mistake, and I'm owning up to that right now. I've talked to the guys on the team about it. I've talked to the leaders about it. They know my heart, they know that the intent was right, but no matter the intent... the intent can be right, but when things get miscontrued or however the media wants to portray it, that leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team.&quot;Ryan Clark shares his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's comments criticizing his teammatesOn Tuesday, on &quot;NFL Live&quot; ex-Steelers star Ryan Clark revealed his thoughts on how the Miami quarterback blamed his teammates and questioned the franchise's leadership.He believes that the quarterback tries to find fault in other plays instead of improving his own game.&quot;Tua Tagovailoa has never been the player to call out his teammates,&quot; Clark said. &quot;He's never been the player to speak publicly about what's going on in the locker room.&quot;And what I'm seeing, as he is trying to find himself, he only talks about other players. He never says me. He never says I. He talked about it starting with leadership, but then said all the things that the people outside of himself correctly. Well what aren't you doing correctly Tua Tagovailoa?&quot;It all starts with the head. It all starts with the guy that calls the shots. And that's Tua Tagovailoa. And from what I see from him, the way that he's conducting himself, this year, he is in no way gaining the respect of those players in the locker room.&quot;After six games, the Dolphins have managed to put up a disappointing 1-5 record this season. Tagovailoa has tallied a total of 1,213 yards and 11 TDs passing while throwing seven interceptions.Mike McDaniels and his team next take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct.19.