Nick Sirianni calls for Shane Steichen, Jonathan Gannon and Kellen Moore’s help ahead of big decision on Eagles’ tush-push play

Nick Sirianni believes he should have at least four votes in the bag against banning the Philadelphia Eagles' signature tush push play in the 2025 NFL season. With league owners meeting this week in Palm Springs, Florida, the discussion of potentially banning the play will be put on the table.

Speaking to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on the possibility, Sirianni said he hopes his former coaching staff, who are head coaches of other NFL franchises, will vote in favor of the play, since it played a factor in making them head coaches in the first place.

Sirianni is referring to former Eagles defensive coordinator-turned Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, former Eagles offensive coordinator-turned Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, and recently departed offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now the New Orleans Saints head coach.

"We’ll see how it goes," Sirianna said. "All I will say about it is (Jonathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it. They are in the (head coach) position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four.”

A decision on whether or not the play will ultimately be banned is expected to be made sometime this week during the NFL owners meetings in Florida.

Will Eagles be without the tush push for their 2025 campaign?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The tush push contributed significantly to the Eagles' success during the 2024 season and ultimate Super Bowl triumph. On short-yardage situations, Philadelphia frequently sets up for the hallmark play, and their offensive line's ability to dominate up front ensures that they are successful.

However, the Green Bay Packers have officially proposed a rule change to prevent a ball carrier from being pushed from behind.

That rule would, in essence, ban the tush push from being a legal play, removing a key weapon from the Eagles' repertoire on offense. Of course, the tush push wasn't the sole factor in Philadelphia's success in 2024.

Star running back Saquon Barkley put up an MVP-caliber season in which he rushed for over 2,000 yards.

With quarterback Jalen Hurts' masterful performance in the Super Bowl, thanks to the help of starting receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside, the Eagles are still loaded with talent on offense to make another Super Bowl bid in 2025 even without the tush push in their back pocket.

