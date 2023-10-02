Nick Sirianni lauds Eagles' dominance as Jalen Hurts and co reign supreme in NFC East (EXCLUSIVE)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are reigning NFC Champions, and are still undefeated this season. Although they haven't played their best football yet, the NFC East team has positioned itself to win another division title.

The Eagles' identity has been their physicality as they outplay every single team at the line of scrimmage. Head coach Nick Sirianni is proud of his team and recently commented on how that is a recipe for success in football.

After the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, Sirianni praised his defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Here's what he said as per Sportskeeda's Reggie Roberts:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve always had a lot of confidence in our defense. That’s why we hired Sean (Desai) because we had a lot of confidence in him and he has done a nice job of getting our guys to play with good fundamentals and play physical."

Sirianni also laid emphasis on how playing hard and physical has helped the Philadelphia Eagles to be dominant:

"Playing with good fundamentals and playing physical will take you a long way no matter what level of football you are playing…whether it be pee wee football, middle school football, high school football, college football or professional football.

"Our guys and the coaches have done a nice job after each practice of putting in the fundamentals that have made us better.”

The Eagles are now 4-0 after a 34-31 win in overtime against the Washington Commanders. Their defense didn't play well, but managed to make a big stop in the overtime.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense didn't disappoint as he led a drive that led to a game-winning field goal from Jake Elliott.

Jalen Hurts had a Michael Jordan moment in Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts did his best Michael Jordan impression last week at Raymond James Stadium as he willed his team past the previously unbeaten Buccaneers 25-11.

Hurts, who is now a cool 21-1 in his last 22 starts, confirmed media reports that were circulating postgame that he played in Monday Night’s game while experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Hurts signed a five-year extension worth $255 million through 2028 in April, and has also recently signed a deal in August to become the NFL’s next Jordan Brand athlete.

Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham joked after the game that Hurts was just trying to “be like Mike” -- who famously put up 38 points for the Chicago Bulls in a win over the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals while dealing with an illness.

It's hard not to think about Jordan’s famous flu game when players fight through illness, especially in a victory. Winning in the National Football League on Monday Night Football on the road is a monumental task even when you are at your best and coming off a solid week of practice.

Jalen Hurts' gutsy performances so far have propelled the Eagles to their second consecutive 4-0 start with him under center. So far this season, he has thrown for 959 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games.

He has also rushed for 134 yards on 40 carries while scoring three rushing touchdowns. Jalen Hurts will definitely look to limit the turnovers as the Eagles prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda.