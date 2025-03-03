Nick Sirianni makes feelings known about when he knew Eagles sealed the Super Bowl vs. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was not taking any chances, but in the fourth quarter, when the Eagles led 40-6, Sirianni recognized the Super Bowl was his. That was the pivotal moment, with 8:01 left in the fourth quarter, when the head coach recognized they had won Super Bowl LIX.

“I remember saying to our staff I'm like, I think let's take the starters out yeah and one of the coaches like, ‘Coach, you sure?’ there were like six minutes left, and I went ‘Yes, I'm sure, we can take the starters out right now, let's get everybody in the game,” Sirianni said on the Pardon My Take podcast.

With 9:51 left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes was sacked for the sixth time in the game and he fumbled the ball near the midfield logo. The Eagles would then kick a field goal on the next drive to go up 40-6.

That was the moment Sirianni decided to breathe easy. He then brought in the Eagles’ backups, including backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, to finish the game.

“I think it took a long time, that's a phenomenal team we played with phenomenal coaches, phenomenal players, maybe one of the best players of all time on the other sideline, and so, it wasn't ‘Hey until the fat lady sing,’ We knew at some point was 40-6, with 5 minutes left to go, we could be there,” the head coach added.

Despite dominating throughout Super Bowl LIX, Sirianni was apprehensive about taking it easy. He recalled Super Bowl LVII two years ago when the Eagles were leading at both the half-time and end of the third quarter intervals, but ended up losing the game to the Chiefs.

“In 2022, we were up 24-14 at halftime, and they were getting the ball to come out of half, and they went down and scored, you know, we were up 24 nothing at halftime here, and they were getting the ball coming out of the half, and so we knew how important that drive was going to be," Sirianni said. "I think when we were up 40-6.”

Nick Sirianni cements his legacy with Super Bowl win

Nick Sirianni has cemented himself as one of the best head coaches in the franchise’s history. After taking over as head coach in 2021, he has led the team to two Super Bowls, winning one. He also oversaw the transition at the quarterback position to current starter Jalen Hurts.

His 48-20 record in four seasons is a league-leading 70.6% win percentage. He is also fifth all-time in winning percentage, behind only Guy Chamberlain, John Madden, Vince Lombardi and George Allen.

