"Nick Sirianni needs to be fired" - Eagles fans turn on HC for letting Jalen Hurts play after gruesome finger injury vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by head coach Nick Sirianni, started the season hot with a 10-1 record. The Eagles held the best record in the NFL for a while and looked like the best team in the NFC for much of the season.

They've recently lost four of their last five games and entered today's contest with an 11-5 record. They will likely fall to 11-6 after the game against the Giants.

In the first half, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his middle right finger and went to the medical tent. Shortly after, Hurts returned to the game.

The Giants entered the second half with a 24-0 lead over the Eagles.

NFL fans react to Nick Sirianni continuing to play Jalen Hurts after suffering a finger injury

Fans aren't pleased with how the Philadelphia Eagles are playing today. Some think the Eagles' second-half-of-the-season woes should lead to them firing Sirianni.

Many fans voiced their opinions in the comments on X (formerly Twitter) following their performance against the Giants and having his starters like Hurts play after being blown out.

Here's how fans reacted.

Update: The Philadelphia Eagles have benched Jalen Hurts

Right before the first half's conclusion, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to sit Jalen Hurts. This comes after the Eagles were down 24-0 to the New York Giants and a little after his injury. There is no word on the exact reason they decided to bench him.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota filled in for Hurts and threw an interception during his first pass.

The Eagles are getting blown out by the Giants and will likely start to rest more starters as they look forward to the playoffs next weekend.

Currently, seeding is unknown, but it seems the Cowboys, who are ahead of the Washington Commanders, will win the NFC East with the Eagles' loss.

The Eagles will likely enter the playoffs as a wildcard team.