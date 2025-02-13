Nick Wright clears the air on heated exchange with Jalen Hurts’ mom at 2025 Super Bowl party

Nick Wright cleared the air on his heated argument with Jalen Hurts' mother, Pamela, at the Super Bowl party. After the big game on Sunday, she confronted the American TV personality for ill-talking about her son. Pamela then asked Wright to share his take after the Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl.

MLFootball shared the news on X on Wednesday. Wright jumped into the comment section to talk about the confrontation.

"I never respond, but this is wildly unfair to Mrs. Hurts, and not at all what happened. She didn’t “confront” me & she didn’t rip me. She was totally measured & fair & gracious," Wright tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the 2025 Super Bowl, the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

All about Jalen Hurts' mom's confrontation with Nick Wright

During Monday's episode of FS1's "First Things First," Nick Wright discussed the confrontation he had with Jalen Hurts' mom, Pamela. He revealed that after a few drinks, a woman walked up to him and asked him why he talked badly about Hurts.

They argued for around seven minutes before Wright asked her if she was Jalen Hurts' mother.

“She said, ‘Yes I am.,’ Wright said. "And it went on for another 15 minutes, where it was a very cordial but intense mother defending her child against someone who she thinks has been unfair to him. She ended it with this, ‘I just want to know what you’re going to say when he wins (on Sunday).'”

After Pamela asked him to comment on Hurts after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Wright gave a detailed analysis of the QB's performance.

"So to Mrs. Hurts and to anyone else, he was phenomenal," Wright said. "The Chiefs did do the thing that I think that anyone who was confident the chiefs would in thought — stop (Eagles running back) Saquon (Barkley) and you win. That’s the one thing they did effectively, game-play-wise and it didn’t work because Jalen made every play that was asked about him."

Hurts played for the Philadelphia since 2020. In the 2024 NFL season, he recorded 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback