Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came away with a much-needed 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. They are now 5-3 on the season and bounced back from a shocking defeat against the New England Patriots last week.

Allen had a pretty good game, but despite the quarterback's dominance, the Bills could have easily lost the game. Baker Mayfield threw a perfect hail mary attempt at the end of the game, which should have been caught for a touchdown, but Chris Godwin didn't look at the trajectory of the ball.

Nick Wright, who has been a well-known critic of Allen and the Buffalo Bills, was certainly not impressed by the team's win. He pointed out the poor coaching, which led them to nearly lose the game.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

"Josh was excellent, by the way not surprising, he has those games you know, you don't know which type of game you're going to get,t but him being excellent should never be a surprise, just like the type of game he had a few weeks ago shouldn't be a surprise at this point.

"But I am coming around to... this poorly coached team and it was insane that Tampa Bay had a pass to win the game... It's to me a month now, a month of mediocre football they've played that to me doesn't feel like a Super Bowl team."

Pressure has been constantly mounting on Bills head coach Sean McDermott. If the team fails to make a deep playoff run this season, changes could be made around the franchise, as they have constantly underperformed for several seasons.

Josh Allen and the Bills still have a chance to win the AFC East

Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Although the Buffalo Bills have already lost to the New York Jets and the Patriots this season, they still have a great chance to win the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins have already lost once to the Bills and have a tougher schedule up ahead. They are likely to slip up, which will provide an opportunity for the reigning AFC East champions to retain the title.

Given the weather during winter, home-field advantage will be crucial in the playoffs, and Josh Allen would rather play the Dolphins in snowy conditions rather than in Miami in January.

Next week, the Bills will play the Cincinnati Bengals, and the outcome of that game could have a major impact on both teams' aspirations this season. It will be interesting to see who among Joe Burrow or Josh Allen will lead his team to a win.

