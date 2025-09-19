Nick Wright reveals one problem Xavier Worthy's return would not fix for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are staring down an ugly 0-2 hole for the first time since 2014. The superstar quarterback is suddenly feeling heat he’s never known. After a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, Mahomes has now dropped three straight games dating back to the Super Bowl, the longest losing skid of his career.
Even with electric rookie Xavier Worthy inching closer to a return, not everyone is convinced his comeback will cure Kansas City’s growing pains. FS1’s Nick Wright pumped the brakes on Worthy's return hype during "First Things First," warning fans not to expect a magic fix.
“He will fix some of the Chiefs problems,” Wright said. “But Xavier is not going to fix the fact that the Chiefs running backs right now can only run to darkness and not daylight.”
Kansas City’s rushing woes are hard to ignore. The team is spending just $6.4 million on its backs this season, sixth-lowest in the league, and the production matches the budget.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ big-money investments at tight end ($27.6 million, first in the NFL) and the offensive line ($72.2 million, second) have delivered inconsistent returns.
Worthy’s speed could stretch defenses, but without a ground game or steadier line play, Mahomes may have to keep pulling rabbits out of hats to save Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid address 20-17 loss to Eagles
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid didn’t sugarcoat Kansas City’s 20-17 loss to the Eagles. The Chiefs’ offense was all over the place.
“We got the defense that we wanted. I threw it just a tad too early,” Mahomes admitted about the fourth-quarter interception. “If I can put it more on his body and not so far out in front, then [Kelce] can catch it and take the hit and get in the end zone.”
Reid took the blame, saying, “I’ll take full responsibility for that game. I probably stayed too aggressive. I could’ve probably dialed up some different things there.”
“This isn’t how we wanted to start,” Mahomes said. “All we can do is continue to work.”
Mahomes has been sacked twice in each game, and Kansas City’s running backs haven’t even cracked 100 rushing yards combined.
