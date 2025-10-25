  • home icon
Nick Wright's wife Danielle hypes up Megan Thee Stallion over Klay Thompson's GF's latest Lover Girl music video release

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 25, 2025 22:17 GMT
Nick Wright
Nick Wright's wife Danielle hypes up Megan Thee Stallion over Klay Thompson's GF's latest Lover Girl music video release (Sources: Nick x Danielle- Instagram | Megan x Klay- Getty | Megan: Instagram)

NFL Analyst Nick Wright's wife Danielle is impressed with Klay Thompson's girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

Stallion released her new music video “Lover Girl” on Friday. She announced the news on Instagram, writing:

"LOVER GIRL VIDEO OUT NOWWWW 💋 RUN IT UP HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥"

Mrs. Danielle Wright reacted with a fire emoji and reposted Stallion’s video to her Instagram Story.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @theestallion)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @theestallion)

The track uses a sample from the 1996 R&B hit “Kissin’ You” by Total. In the song, Stallion raps:

“My n***a say, ‘My lady’, he never say, ‘My b******’ / Some n**** make excuses, he make that s*** exist.”

Stallion and Thompson made their relationship public in July 2025 at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in Big Apple.

Thompson currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Nick Wright's wife, Danielle, meanwhile, has been quite active on Instagram during this NFL season.

Earlier this month, on October 8, Danielle Wright shared a family photo with Nick and their daughter, Deanna.

"Libra Season with my Libra Gang," read the caption.
Weeks earlier, on September 15, Danielle dined at Chiefs stars, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' "1587 Prime."

Sharing picture on Instagram with a drink, she wrote, "Masterpiece."

Currently, the IG post is pinned on her profile.

Two days before, on September 13, Nick gave a big shoutout to Mahomes and Kelce for helping him plan a special date night with his wife, Danielle.

"Today was so insanely perfect that I decided to shoot my shot with the most beautiful woman I’ve ever met. She agreed to go out with me. Shout out to Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce for fitting me in at their new spot 1587 Prime," he tweeted on X.
1587 Prime officially opened on September 17, which was also Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday.

Just days before the grand opening of their steakhouse 1587 Prime in Kansas City, Mahomes and Kelce hosted a private preview.

Nick Wright and Danielle were among the lucky few invited.

Nick Wright's wife Danielle posed in blue swimsuit

On July 28, Danielle Wright shared candid photos on Instagram in a blue swimsuit. She paired it with a light floral robe.

Danielle was also holding up their braided hair in one of the pictures.

"Catch me if you can 💨 😮‍💨," the caption read.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @mrsdaniellewright)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @mrsdaniellewright)

Looking back, Nick Wright met Danielle in 2007. They got married on April 13, 2013.

In total, they have three children, including two, Damonzá and Diorra from Danielle’s previous relationships.

Mrs. Wright is a professional stylist.

