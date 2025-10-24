  • home icon
  "Instant Irritable Bowel Syndrome" - NFL fans react as photo of $16 mashed potatoes from Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' 1587 Prime goes viral

"Instant Irritable Bowel Syndrome" - NFL fans react as photo of $16 mashed potatoes from Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime goes viral

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 24, 2025 23:53 GMT
NFL fans react as photo of $16 mashed potatoes from Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' 1587 Prime goes viral
NFL fans react as photo of $16 mashed potatoes from Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime goes viral

A Reddit post titled “Travis Kelce’s 1587 Prime PR Vs. Reality” went viral on Thursday. It includes two screenshots supposedly highlighting the difference in coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs stars' steakhouse compared to the actual food.

One was a review article titled “I ate at Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new steakhouse, 1587 Prime. Our $800 dinner felt like more than just a meal” by Kelsey Huson from Business Insider.

The other showed a photo of mashed potatoes served at Kelce and Mahomes’ 1587 Prime Steakhouse.

The image came from Reddit user "u/rosie67034," posted in the "/r/shittyfoodporn" subreddit. The caption read:

“The $16 mashed potatoes served at Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new restaurant. "
The Reddit user further criticized the dish by stating:

"They are also frequently served cold."
The stark contrast between the luxury-themed review and the disappointing food photo triggered NFL fans to share their takes in the comment section.

"Those potatoes look nasty. Why would anyone think he knows a damn thing about food," one wrote.

Another commented, hinting at Kelsey Huson's review, writing:

"The woman in this picture wrote her review for the love of Taylor [Swift], not the food."
A third fan wrote:

"Instant IBS [ Instant Irritable Bowel Syndrome]."
Source: (Via Reddit/ @r/DListedCommunity)

More NFL fans shared their takes.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @r/DListedCommunity)

Kelce and Mahomes' 1587 Prime officially opened on September 17 in Kansas City, inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

The name “1587” combines their jersey numbers. 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce.

The plush restaurant features a cocktail called “The Alchemy”, inspired by Swift’s song of the same name.

It is a smooth vodka drink with citrus flavor, a splash of orange liqueur, and a hint of berry. It’s dressed up with a cucumber strip, a twist of lemon or orange, and tiny red roses tucked inside the glass.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy date night at 1587 Prime after Chiefs' Week 7 game

After the Chiefs crushed the Raiders 31-0 on Sunday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went for a dinner date at 1587 Prime.

She joined Kelce at the restaurant wearing a red sleeveless top and a black mini skirt.

Before sneaking into the steakhouse, Swift had watched the game from a private suite with her dad, Scott Swift.

Swift and Kelce got engaged on August 26 after nearly two years of dating.

They shared the news via a joint Instagram post.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Brad Taningco
