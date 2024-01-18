Nick Wright urges Cowboys to trade Dak Prescott, claims QB can’t carry team at $60,000,000 yearly salary

After a shocking early exit from the playoffs, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys shift their attention to a critical offseason. Franchise owner Jerry Jones has decided to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy, who was under immense pressure after the 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round.

With McCarthy staying, all signs point to the Cowboys offering a contract extension to Prescott. However, Nick Wright believes that America's team should look to trade their quarterback after a collapse in the playoffs. He doesn't believe that Prescott can carry a team while earning $60 million a year and it will be better to move him.

Here's what Wright said on First Things First:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If I were the Dallas Cowboys, and Dak would have to be okay with it because he has a no-trade clause. I would be calling teams like Washington with the number two overall pick, New England with the number three, and Atlanta with the number eight, they'd have to give me something additionally and see if they would like to be the team to pay Dak Prescott five-years $300 million.

"I do not believe after this postseason performance once again, that Dak Prescott is enough to carry a team at 60 million a year for the rest of his prime. I would not want to tie the next half decade of my franchise at that salary to this guy, even though I thought he was the MVP for large portions of the year."

There is no denying that Dak Prescott will likely sign a contract close to the $300 million mark, and it will make things worse for roster construction. There is a possibility that the Dallas Cowboys will not have a team of the caliber that they had this past season going forward, and that could be detrimental to their Super Bowl aspirations.

While Wright's argument certainly holds some weight, it's hard to envision Jerry Jones trading away Prescott now that McCarthy is staying with the team.

Expand Tweet

Should the Cowboys trade Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is coming off the best season of his career. In 17 regular season games, he threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 105.9.

Prescott's stats certainly make his case for the MVP award this season, and he can make several teams around the league better. Although the playoff game against the Packers was quite bad, like Nick Wright mentioned, multiple teams would be willing to trade for him.

However, it would have been a wise decision to trade away Prescott if a new head coach was brought in. With Mike McCarthy entering his final year of the contract, it would be ideal for the franchise to let the current HC-QB duo play out and decide things afterward.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.