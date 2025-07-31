Nicole, Jahmyr Gibbs’ gf, shares 1-word message as she matches looks with Brock Bowers’ gf before preseason opener

Ahead of the start of the NFL preseason, a fashion statement stole the spotlight. Nicole Anderson, the girlfriend of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, posted an Instagram story on Wednesday.It showed a coordinated NFL-themed look with Cameron Rose Newell, who is dating Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.The post featured two team caps, one repping Gibbs’ Lions with his signature No. 0, and the other for Bowers’ Raiders with his No. 89. They were set beside matching purses.“Twinniesss,” Anderson wrote, tagging Newell.Nicole, Jahmyr Gibbs’ gf's IG Story (image credit: instagram/madisynnnicole)The fashion-forward nod came ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Gibbs and the Lions will face the Chargers in the NFL’s preseason opener.Jahmyr Gibbs' and Brock Bowers' girlfriends are thriving on their own View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicole Anderson and Cameron Rose Newell aren’t just NFL girlfriends, as they’ve also cultivated their digital brands.Anderson, a licensed real estate agent and fashion influencer, regularly turns heads with custom gameday outfits and lifestyle content for her 130k+ Instagram followers. From Lions-themed tracksuits to July 4 boat day glam in Alabama, she’s carved out a lane as one of Detroit’s most visible player partners.Meanwhile, Newell brings entrepreneurial energy to the Raiders. She is fresh off earning a marketing and entrepreneurship degree from the University of Tennessee, and has a growing social media presence.A recent post joked that Bowers had finally “taken her to Paris,” although it turned out to be the Paris Las Vegas hotel.Jahmyr Gibbs is entering his third NFL season coming off a monster year. He recorded 1,400 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and 517 receiving yards in 2024.&quot;I'm being split out like way more than I was the past two years,&quot; Gibbs said in July, via WXYT Detroit. &quot;That's good. That's going to be fun. I've been waiting on that.&quot;Bowers had one of the most impressive rookie campaigns for a tight end, amassing 112 catches, 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Despite Las Vegas’ struggles last year, he emerged as a versatile weapon in the offense, and became a fan favorite.This offseason, he’s been all-in on team building, working closely with new quarterback Geno Smith and showing flashes of leadership at Raiders camp.