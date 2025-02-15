Nikki Glaser reveals being ‘embarrassed’ of Eagles fans for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 59

Taylor Swift was booed heavily during the Super Bowl by disgruntled fans following the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Several celebrities, including comedian Nikki Glaser, have made headlines this week for speaking out in support of Swift.

Ad

In Friday's episode of "The Nikki Glaser Podcast," the comedian revealed being "embarrassed" by fans for their "pretty disgusting" act. Sharing her criticism for the fans, Glaser said:

"What’s wrong with everyone? I can’t even take it. Don’t even get me started on the booing last night. Like, I can’t. Every time there were Eagles fans, cheers. Every time there was a Chiefs fan, boos."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So when they put her up, it was obviously boos. But it wasn’t even that, that, I mean, I thought that was pretty disgusting. I was embarrassed and I went f—ing wild cheering. Then I was, ‘Wait, could my cheer be like caught up with the boos?’ So, I tried to go high pitch," Glaser added. (7:15)

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Nikki Glaser also called out the camera operators for not sensing the sensitivity of the moment and keeping the camera focused for "a really long time" on Taylor Swift. Glaser said:

"I was just like, get the camera off of her. Whoever’s operating the camera, they were bouncing around so quick to all the celebrities. But on her, they really left it a really long time, which I understand it’s Taylor Swift. But once the boos started, they should have got it off of her immediately. Don’t make her sit and watch that and have to respond to it." (8:27)

Ad

Bethenny Frankel defended Taylor Swift against Super Bowl booing

Apart from Nikki Glaser, Bethenny Frankel also took a stand for Taylor Swift against the Super Bowl booing. Frankel shared an Instagram post on Monday, featuring a clip in which she could be heard saying:

“You don’t have to be a fan, a non-fan. What human being boos someone else who hasn’t really done anything wrong? That’s mean-spirited. That says bad things for our daughters and the future."

Ad

NFL reporter Erin Andrews has also called out fans for blaming Swift for the Chiefs' loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.