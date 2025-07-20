“No more excuses”: Ex-GM Mike Tannenbaum puts pressure on Mike Tomlin ahead of Steelers training camp

Amid all the offseason changes, fans expect Mike Tomlin to break the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff curse this upcoming season.
On ESPN's Get Up, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum shared his take on the Steelers' offseason changes.
"(T.J. Watt) just put a ribbon on their offense, Tannenbaum said (as per Steelersnow).
"That started with a very un-Steeler-like sort of offseason trade for DK Metcalf, a second-round pick, then the Aaron Rodgers wait, and then adding Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith. So, to me, like, no excuses. They are all-in."
In 2007, the Steelers hired Mike Tomlin as the coach. In 18 seasons, he has put up a 183-107 regular season record, winning Super Bowl XLIII. However, since the Lombardi Trophy win in 2008, Tomlin has struggled in the offseason.
After finishing the 2024 campaign following a loss to the Ravens in the Wild Card playoff game, he utilized the offseason to revamp the roster. He brought in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers along with wide receiver DK Metcalf and TE Jonnu Smith.
On defense, the Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey while parting ways with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Dolphins. They also acquired Super Bowl LIX champ Darius Slay on a one-year deal after he was released by the Eagles in March.
James Harrison shares his doubts over Aaron Rodgers helping Mike Tomlin's team to playoff success
Since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Steelers have faced problems in the quarterback department. With Aaron Rodgers' acquisition , Mike Tomlin expects him to be the solution to break their playoff curse.
However, ex-Steelers star James Harrison isn't high on the idea of the veteran four-time NFL MVP being the missing piece. On the Nightcap show, he shared his perspective on how Rodgers' debut in Steel City could look like.
"If (the Steelers) start losing, and it's lookin like they ain't gonna make above .500, I think it gets real ugly, real fast, to the point where they may just be like, 'You know what, lets' let this dude (Aaron Rodgers) go midseason.' Mike (Tomlin) ain't going nowhere."
Apart from Rodgers, the Steelers also acquired ex-Ohio State star Will Howard in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft. If the Rodgers experiment fails, the rookie could take over as the starting quarterback, depending on how the first few weeks play out.
