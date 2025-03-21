“No holes going into the draft” - Chiefs fans react to KC signing Charles Omenihu in free agency for $7,000,000

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back defensive end Charles Omenihu for one more season. The Texans drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Omenihu spent three seasons with them before playing two years for the 49ers. In 2023, he signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Andy Reid and his team agreed with Omenihu on a one-year contract extension worth around $7 million.

Fans shared their thoughts on this signing. Some felt it was correct to bring back Omenihu to bolster their defense for the upcoming season.

"No holes going into the draft. Great place to be," one fan commented.

"Chiefs D-line about to feast this season," another fan claimed.

"Good move by the Chiefs. They needed to bolster their D line," this fan stated.

Others said Omenihu was being overpaid by the Chiefs for a one-year contract.

"1 sack 1 FF. Paid too much," this fan said.

"Definitely overpaid. But good for him getting the bag. Some players clearly couldn't care less about winning and that's ok," another fan commented.

"7 mil for one sack. Good work if you can get it," this fan said.

Last season, Charles Omenihu played in six regular-season games for the Chiefs. He had six total tackles and one sack. In the post-season, the DE played in all three games while tallying four tackles and one sack. He helped them win an AFC Championship but lost the Super Bowl showdown to the Eagles.

Rashee Rice has a 4-word reaction to Charles Omenihu's new deal

Another key player returning to the field next season is wide receiver Rashee Rice. He missed the 2024 season after a knee injury in Week 4. Rice spent the last few months rehabilitating and is geared up to return.

After learning Omenihu's extension news, Rice shared some motivating words for his teammate.

"Let Get it Brudda," he wrote.

Rashee Rice Instagram

The receiving room was troublesome during their Super Bowl showdown. With the return of Rice on offense and Omenihu on defense, the Chiefs will be on the hunt for redemption this season. Can they go on to win their third Lombardi trophy in four years?

