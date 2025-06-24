"No one could be worse": NFL fans react as Jay Z rumored to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar was the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. His performance received mixed reactions, owing to his online feud with Drake. Lamar also performed the diss tracks he released during this online beef with the Canadian rapper.
Now, a rumor about the 2026 halftime show has emerged. NFL social media personality Dov Kleiman shared a tweet suggesting that Jay-Z might be the next headliner after Kendrick Lamar.
"BREAKING: Jay-Z is rumored to be the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. That would be awesome!" Kleiman tweeted.
Fans were not excited by the rumor of Jay-Z performing at the upcoming season's halftime show. They expressed their thoughts and reactions in the comments.
"No one could be worse," one fan commented.
"What % of NFL fans listen to this type of music? another fan said.
"Eh nah, rap isn't good for the Super Bowl imo," this fan wrote.
"Didn't he write a whole song about saying no to the Super Bowl?" another fan claimed.
"Can we get some good music for once," this fan said.
"Jay Z is old and washed up," one fan commented.
Jay-Z's last solo album was released in 2017, called "4:44". However, his company Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019 to manage the halftime show on a multi-year deal. Since then, they have brought in artists like Rihanna, The Weeknd, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Ludacris, to name a few, as headliners.
Roc Nation extends partnership with NFL to manage Super Bowl halftime show
In October 2024, it was reported that Jay-Z and his company had extended their partnership with the NFL. This means that Roc Nation would continue managing the halftime show and bringing in artists every year.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the extended partnership during an interview with Bloomberg.
"It's been a mutually positive relationship," Goodell said. "I'm not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts. Jay is happy. (Roc Nation CEO) Desiree Perez is happy, I'm happy, so we're all good."
The 2026 halftime show will be hosted at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area next year.
