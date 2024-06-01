  • NFL
  • "No way" "I will stop watching": NFL fans unimpressed with international Super Bowl proposal by London Mayor

"No way" "I will stop watching": NFL fans unimpressed with international Super Bowl proposal by London Mayor

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 01, 2024 19:08 GMT
Sadiq Khan Sworn In As London Mayor For Historic Third Term
Sadiq Khan Sworn In As London Mayor For Historic Third Term

The NFL is growing globally at an awe-inspiring rate, and London wants to be a part of this growth. Currently, London hosts three regular-season games every regular season. However, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to surpass that number by a huge margin and directly host the Super Bowl.

There have been 58 Super Bowls so far and all of them were hosted in the United States. In an interview with The Athletic, Sadiq Khan expressed how he wishes London to host the Super Bowl and has been trying his hands on the same with the league. Talking about the same, he said:

"The Super Bowl is really important for us. We have a number of American football games and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America."
also-read-trending Trending

Football is in the roots of America, and thus, Sadiq Khan's potential plans to convince the NFL to bring the Super Bowl to London didn't go well with fans. NFL fans were unimpressed with Sadiq Khan and came forward to share their reactions. Expressing his disagreement, one fan said:

"No way they should do this but imagine how more expensive it will be if it’s in London like come on."
"They want Americans to come to London to watch an American sport that’s not confusing at all," one fan wrote.

Another fan who didn't seem to enjoy the idea of the Super Bowl being played in London said:

"If the Super Bowl is ever played in London, football won’t ever be the same lol. It’s an American sport… there should be no playoff games outside of America unless they add non-American teams."
"London needs to stop being greedy. Be grateful your 3 game a years. Way too much dip on their chip talking about a Super Bowl," said one fan.
"How bout no, our sport, our terms, our countries favorite pastime," commented another fan.

In April, Sadiq Khan said that if he gets re-elected, he will do everything possible to bring the Super Bowl to London.

Now that Khan has won the mayor's election for the third consecutive year, let's see what plans he brings forward to fulfill his promise to football fans in England.

Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House for Super Bowl 2024 celebrations

Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House on President Joe Biden's invitation to celebrate the Super Bowl. The meet-and-greet event was a success and Travis Kelce had his share of mic moments, which he didn't miss making fun of.

President Joe Biden expressed how he wants to welcome Travis Kelce to come and speak but has no idea what he would say.

Travis Kelce, who wants to avoid the 2023 White House stunt, kept himself together and, when asked by Biden to cover to the mic, said:

"I’m not going to lie President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I would get tased."

In addition to celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, the event also paid tribute to all the fans who lost their lives during the massive shootout during the parade.

The Chiefs squad, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid, suit up for their White House celebrations.

