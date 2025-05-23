"Nobody cares when you were drafted": Cam Newton backs Boomer Esiason’s "entitled" jab at Caleb Williams

Cam Newton is the latest former NFL quarterback to charge against Caleb Williams after an underwhelming 2024 campaign that ended with a 5-12 record for the Chicago Bears.
After Seth Wickersham previewed his upcoming book "American Kings" and revealed how Williams and his camp felt during his rookie season, Boomer Esiason went in on Williams, calling him "entitled" and telling him to "keep his mouth shut."
Cam Newton reacted to those sayings one week after on his "4th&1" show, siding with Esiason and sending a strong message to Caleb Williams:
"It was a strong take, but he's not wrong. We are living in the golden era of entitlement, and I hate that for sports as a whole, right, whether it's the parent or the player… it's more to that than what the story entails, basically.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"But for the gist of it, keep your mouth shut is something that a lot of guys should adhere to, because when you think about what the expectations is, nobody really cares when you were drafted."
Newton added:
"Nobody cares about your backstory in college, who you dating? Don't nobody care about that. It's like, how are you going to do or uphold your end of the bargain to be the best 11, a part of the 11 that's out there that can put the team in the best situation to win straight up.
"Now, you may not like the words, but behind what Boomer Esiason is saying is some truth, and that's a lot of merit to the thinking of how a lot of guys who have came through this league are in the league, feel about guys coming in to the league."
Cam Newton weighs in on Ryan Clark-Robert Griffin III online feud
Cam Newton also touched on the surprising and heated social media exchange between Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III.
After the former quarterback claimed Angel Reese hated fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Ryan Clark seemed to make the conversation about race, implying that Griffin doesn't know about Black women's struggles because he's married to a white lady.
Cam Newton disagreed with those remarks and called out Ryan Clark for bringing up another man's family to a conversation that had nothing to do with it.
"That's opinionated," Newton said on Wednesday. "When you speak about specifics that takes place in a household, that's where the line is drawn."
Even though the league is navigating the most boring period of the offseason, the NFL world has witnessed a couple of spats on social media in the last week.
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.