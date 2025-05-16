“Keep your piehole shut”: Boomer Esiason rips into 'entitled' Caleb Williams, says it can cost him $500M

Caleb Williams has been facing a whirlwind of criticism since yesterday, when Seth Wickersham previewed his upcoming book ‘American Kings.’ On Thursday, the author revealed on "The Rich Eisen Show" that Williams and his family tried to avoid getting drafted by the Chicago Bears.
Wickersham also revealed how Caleb's father, Carl Williams, criticized the NFL draft process, and claimed that quarterbacks go to Chicago to bury their career prospects.
Reacting to the development on Friday morning’s "Boomer & Gio show" on WFAN, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason criticized the Bears quarterback, labeling him 'entitled'. He also said that Williams should take some of the blame for how tough his rookie season was.
“The level of entitlement is breathtaking...Keep your mouth shut. You’re going into the greatest league that there’s ever been for the sport we all love. You’re going to have a chance one day to make $500 million because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike so you could actually make more money. So keep your piehole shut and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect,” Esiason said.
The former Bengals QB said that instead of disparaging the Bears, Williams should have had the mindset to change the situation in Chicago. Esiason also held the 23-year-old responsible for the firing of the Bears coach.
He also added that Williams will now have added pressure to meet the high expectations he has himself invited. On the other hand, he could have just put his head down and work, which would've easily fetched him $500 million in a few years.
Esiason also said that even though Williams hasn’t publicly discussed the Bears’ struggles, this report still reflects poorly on him.
Caleb Williams' dad wanted to avoid Bears
Wickersham revealed that the Bears were not on Carl's list ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Carl believed,
“Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die.”
Wickersham also added to Carl's perspective, saying,
“The Bears haven’t had a great history when it comes to quarterbacks. We know that they haven’t drafted a star since Jim McMahon. That was in the 80s. And even recent guys like Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky hadn’t panned out."
"So when you look at the organizational stability, the offensive expertise, and performance that was under Matt Eberflus, and just some other issues like, you know, the stadium uncertainty, that type of thing, this is what led them to wonder out loud about that,” Wickersham stated on the show.
The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest teams and have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Williams didn't run away from the challenge when he learned about his fate, i.e., the Bears drafting him No.1 overall.
“I can do it for this team. I’m going to go to the Bears,” Williams said to his father at the time.
Caleb Williams had a rocky rookie season. He threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns, and looked out of depth at times throughout the 2024 NFL season. He'll be hoping for a better sophomore season in Chicago.
