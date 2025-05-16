“Keep your piehole shut”: Boomer Esiason rips into 'entitled' Caleb Williams, says it can cost him $500M

Caleb Williams has been facing a whirlwind of criticism since yesterday, when Seth Wickersham previewed his upcoming book ‘American Kings.’ On Thursday, the author revealed on "The Rich Eisen Show" that Williams and his family tried to avoid getting drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Ad

Wickersham also revealed how Caleb's father, Carl Williams, criticized the NFL draft process, and claimed that quarterbacks go to Chicago to bury their career prospects.

Reacting to the development on Friday morning’s "Boomer & Gio show" on WFAN, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason criticized the Bears quarterback, labeling him 'entitled'. He also said that Williams should take some of the blame for how tough his rookie season was.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The level of entitlement is breathtaking...Keep your mouth shut. You’re going into the greatest league that there’s ever been for the sport we all love. You’re going to have a chance one day to make $500 million because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike so you could actually make more money. So keep your piehole shut and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect,” Esiason said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Bengals QB said that instead of disparaging the Bears, Williams should have had the mindset to change the situation in Chicago. Esiason also held the 23-year-old responsible for the firing of the Bears coach.

He also added that Williams will now have added pressure to meet the high expectations he has himself invited. On the other hand, he could have just put his head down and work, which would've easily fetched him $500 million in a few years.

Ad

Esiason also said that even though Williams hasn’t publicly discussed the Bears’ struggles, this report still reflects poorly on him.

Also read: Bears HC Ben Johnson addresses rumors Caleb Williams preferred Vikings before draft

Caleb Williams' dad wanted to avoid Bears

Wickersham revealed that the Bears were not on Carl's list ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Carl believed,

“Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die.”

Ad

Wickersham also added to Carl's perspective, saying,

“The Bears haven’t had a great history when it comes to quarterbacks. We know that they haven’t drafted a star since Jim McMahon. That was in the 80s. And even recent guys like Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky hadn’t panned out."

"So when you look at the organizational stability, the offensive expertise, and performance that was under Matt Eberflus, and just some other issues like, you know, the stadium uncertainty, that type of thing, this is what led them to wonder out loud about that,” Wickersham stated on the show.

Ad

The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest teams and have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Williams didn't run away from the challenge when he learned about his fate, i.e., the Bears drafting him No.1 overall.

“I can do it for this team. I’m going to go to the Bears,” Williams said to his father at the time.

Ad

Caleb Williams had a rocky rookie season. He threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns, and looked out of depth at times throughout the 2024 NFL season. He'll be hoping for a better sophomore season in Chicago.

Also read: "No one tells me what to watch" - Caleb Williams exposes dysfunction in Bears' coaching under Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.