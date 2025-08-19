  • home icon
  "Nobody wants celebrity backup QB": Colin Cowherd claims Shedeur Sanders' persona could affect his future with Browns amid battle with Dillon Gabriel

"Nobody wants celebrity backup QB": Colin Cowherd claims Shedeur Sanders' persona could affect his future with Browns amid battle with Dillon Gabriel

By Prasen
Modified Aug 19, 2025 12:30 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Colin Cowherd claims Shedeur Sanders' persona could affect his future with Browns amid battle with Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns training camp has been a hot topic all offseason and Shedeur Sanders is right in the middle of it. The rookie quarterback and one of the most marketable names in football right now, is fighting for a roster spot but facing an uphill battle with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Deion Sanders' son showed off some talent in his preseason debut with two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers, the 23-year-old is currently listed as the fourth option behind veteran starter Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd weighed in, warning that Sanders’ celebrity persona could hurt his chances in Cleveland.

"We're getting into a Tebow situation, and this happens a lot. I've seen this in the NFL with Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, Tim Tebow. Nobody wants a celebrity backup quarterback."
Sanders’ popularity is undeniable. His name alone draws clicks, jersey sales, and social media buzz. But in a franchise like the Browns, who have only four winning seasons since 1999, Stefanski may prefer the quieter, businesslike approach of Dillon Gabriel.

Colin Cowherd gets honest on Dillon Gabriel's alleged jab at Shedeur Sanders

Gabriel’s first taste of NFL action came with more drama off the field than on it. The rookie quarterback debuted against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, posting solid numbers. The game was a mixed bag for the ex-Oregon QB but it was his words during an interview that created an unexpected storm.

“There’s entertainers, and there’s competitors. My job is to compete. That’s what I’m focused on doing,” Gabriel stated.
Many quickly interpreted this as a dig at Shedeur Sanders. Colin Cowherd jumped in to cool the fire on his show on Tuesday. He insisted Gabriel’s comment wasn’t aimed at Sanders at all.

“Shame on everybody that said it was,” Cowherd said. “He wasn’t talking about Shedeur. He was taking a shot at us — the media. He was pointing out that some people are entertainers, and some are competitors.” [2:00]
Cowherd then doubled down of his point of a celebrity QB, saying the viral outrage proved Gabriel’s point.

