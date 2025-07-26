"None of this adds up": Insider calls out NFLPA over Christian Wilkins' release by Raiders

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a shocking decision regarding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He joined the team last year on a four-year deal worth $110 million. He played in just five games before suffering a season-ending injury.Christian Wilkins was expected to return for the Raiders this upcoming season. However, they decided to part ways with the DT and release him instead after being placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp.On Friday, NFL insider Omar Kelly spoke about Christian Wilkins' release from the Raiders. In a tweet on X, he expressed his confusion about the situation while calling out the NFLPA for not protecting the guaranteed money the team owed the DT.&quot;Knowing who Christian Wilkins is after having covered him for 5 years in Miami, I can say none of this adds up,&quot; Kelly wrote. &quot;And if the NFLPA can't force the Raiders to honor the guaranteed money portion of his contract there isn't a reason to have that union.&quot;Omar Kelly was referring to the fact that the Raiders are voiding $35.2 million in guaranteed money that they owed Wilkins. They justified this by talking about his inability to remain healthy. He has filed a grievance with the NFLPA for the voided guaranteed money.According to reports, the team advised the DT to undergo surgery to address his Jones fracture. However, Wilkins refused to do so, influencing their decision to release him ahead of training camp. In the five games he played for the Raiders last season, Wilkins recorded a total of 17 tackles and two sacks while the team finished with a 4-13 record.NFL insider provides update on Christian Wilkins' future are exit from the RaidersOn Thursday, NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on the DE's future in the league. According to a tweet she posted, Wilkins will be taking visits with other teams while undergoing physical assessments.Russinni also highlighted how one anonymous HC expressed his doubts over the situation.&quot;After speaking with a few teams tonight, it sounds like the next step for Christian Wilkins will be taking visits and undergoing physicals with potential suitors. One HC emphasized, 'He's not healthy enough to play for the Raiders ... Something must not be right.'&quot;Raiders HC Pete Carroll also spoke about the release of Wilkins from the team.&quot;It took a long time to make our decision ... We're keeping it really clear with what we said -- I think there was no clear path to his return. So, we just had to move on.&quot;It remains to be seen which team decides to pick up Wilkins ahead of the 2025 season.