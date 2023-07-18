Normani soft launches Seahawks’ DK Metcalf after being spotted at party

DK Metcalf is one of the most prolific and credentialed wide receivers in the recent history of the Seattle Seahawks, breaching 1,000 receiving yards in two of four seasons appearing in three postseasons, and making an All-Pro team and Pro Bowl.

He also happens to be the latest in his team to finally find love.

On Monday, Metcalf was a guest at the wedding ceremony of his fellow Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He had already gained widespread attention for wearing shorts to the event, but that was overshadowed by this clip of him dancing with singer and former Fifth Harmony member Normani:

They have since been purportedly confirmed to be a couple:

Also present at the party was former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who posed for a photo with his former deep threats:

Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf (image via Instagram)

DK Metcalf talks Russell Wilson and Seahawks exit as WR heaps praise on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the most shocking performances in 2022, going 9-8 and making the playoffs. While newly-minted starter Geno Smith received most of the credit, DK Metcalf also contributed his share, recording 1,048 receiving yards and six touchdowns off a career-high 90 receptions.

Heading into 2023, he has a few things in mind, including wanting to experience a Gatorade shower for the first time in his life. He told Yahoo Sports at the Player of the Year Awards recently:

"I never won a game we did. I was in high school. Lost the state championship three times. College, we were average, 6 and 6, 5 and 7. Then in the League, we really haven't made a Gatorade shower appearance."

He also spoke with NFL insider Taylor Bisciotti about his relationship with Russell Wilson:

"We really don't talk much about competition. It's more checking in with the family, checking out how each other's doing."

Metcalf also praised incoming rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba:

"He’s a great route runner, excellent hands. I think he’s going to open the offense even more. Him and (rookie running back) Zach Charbonnet are going to do amazing things."

And when asked who his top three wideouts were, he replied:

“Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown.”

