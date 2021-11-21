"Not that big a fan of it" - Dak Prescott throws shade at Patrick Mahomes' trademark pass ahead of the blockbuster tie

Dak Prescott says he is not a fan of Patrick Mahomes' no-look passing style. The Cowboys' star quarterback spoke ahead of the marquee Week 11 matchup and suggested that no-look passing is not for him:

“I think every quarterback tries to incorporate that. Have I tried it? Maybe a time or two. I think a lot of times I catch my receivers off guard with it so I’m not that big a fan of it.’’

The Cowboys travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a massive clash with the revitalized Chiefs. Mahomes performed at his best last Sunday night as the Chiefs hammered the Raiders, while Prescott and the Cowboys torched the hapless Atlanta Falcons. It's all set for a dramatic, intense matchup.

Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes set for mega clash

Both quarterbacks share a mutual respect for each other. Prescott spoke of his admiration for Mahomes in his weekly press conference:

"He never believes he's out of a game, thinks he can make every throw. And I think that's huge at this position just to have that confidence. I think it goes a long way in bleeding to your other teammates and those guys feeding off of that as well. He's a big-time playmaker. He's a great player. MVP obviously, Super Bowl MVP. Special talent."

Mahomes certainly played like an MVP quarterback in his last outing. His EPA of +17.3 was the highest he'd had for six weeks. Meanwhile, Prescott has guided the Cowboys to a 7-2 record in Dallas, coasting to an NFC East division title. Mahomes spoke glowingly about Prescott:

"First off, he's a tremendous leader, I think you can see that, even when you're just watching as a fan of him and of them. He's a tremendous leader, he's been a starter in the league for a long time now. He's athletic. You can see that by the way he played in college. And he can make a lot of big-time throws. They have a great offense over there. They have a great team over there. It'll be a great challenge for us going up against them this week."

The game promises to be one of the biggest showdowns of the 2021 regular season. Prescott and the Cowboys are eyeing the number one seed, while the Chiefs are attempting to continue their revival in the AFC.

Ironically, both quarterbacks are ninth and tenth in QBR standings. It promises to be a classic game. Head coach Mike McCarthy said it best:

"If I was a fan, this is a game I'd watch on Sunday, especially with both quarterbacks,"

