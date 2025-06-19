"Not a chance in hell" - NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart gets green signal for QB1 role from NFL insider

The New York Giants recently wrapped up their minicamp. The biggest rumor coming out of the practice is that the Giants might proceed with rookie Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback next season. NFL insider Connor Hughes believes that Dart can start a game early in the 2025 campaign.

Hughes uploaded a video on X on Wednesday where he recapped the Giants' OTAs and talked extensively about Dart.

"I wasn't blown away necessarily by Dart through his offseason program; this wasn't the guy that lit the world on fire. But the biggest compliment I can give him is that for a player that so many talked about being green, needing a full year to develop, I genuinely believe that after training camp, if he had to play a game early this year, he could play."

Many fans don't necessarily agree with Hughes' statement. Many believe that Dart isn't ready to be a QB1 just yet. Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

"Can we stop this please? No one has put on pads yet. We are getting ahead of ourselves here," wrote a fan.

However, some think it's time for a change, and starting Dart could be the right call:

"I know it’s just minicamps…lol but the Giants and Jets have been bad for so long now?? That, I definitely think it’s time for the tide to shift our way, this season!" stated this fan.

"Obviously. He’s just as good as Jayden he should start," tweeted this one.

Jaxson Dart has faith in what the Giants have planned for him

The New York Giants selected Jaxson Dart as the 25th pick in the NFL draft this year. However, the team also signed Russell Wilson before that. Many expect the rookie QB to be the veteran's backup next season, so he gets some time to develop his skills.

While speaking to the media after the minicamp on Wednesday, Dart said that he trusts whatever his team planned for him:

"I just trust them. They’ve had this blueprint and they’ve done it with different quarterbacks and you’ve seen them succeed at the highest level," Dart said.

"So, I trust them. And for me, I’m just trying to be the most coachable player that I can. I want to play well in the offense. I want to be able to manage it and operate it at the highest level."

It'll be interesting to see what role Jaxson Dart plays when the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

