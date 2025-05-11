"Not even impressive," "Nothing extraordinary" - NFL fans react to Abdul Carter's speed during footwork drills at Giants camp

Rookie minicamp is in full swing for teams around the NFL, including the New York Giants, who will highlight several rookies during their offseason programs. New York landed two potential difference-makers in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, landing both Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart in the first 32 selections.

New York's front office added Carter with the No. 3 pick before trading back into the first round in a deal with the Houston Texans to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick. Focusing on the defensive side of the ball, it will be one of the first opportunities the Giants' coaching staff has to work with the potential superstar.

On Sunday morning, NFL insider John Frascella shared a video from New York's minicamp that featured Carter running through a footwork drill, focusing on his lateral quickness, given his 6-foot-3, 251-pound frame.

The footage left some Giants fans unimpressed, including one who already dubbed the team's top pick a bust.

"Nothing extraordinary here," one fan declared.

"Not even impressive," another fan posted, unenthused by Carter's performance in the drill.

"Hips look tight," a third fan pointed out. "Doesn't seem to be a natural ball-catcher. His cuts look rounded (and there's) a lot of stiffness in the knees. Gonna be a bust."

Other fans shared their excitement ahead of the rookie's first season in the NFL, supporting Carter's offseason work.

"This guy's going to be a quarterback problem this season," a fan predicted. "That kind of speed and agility at his size is unreal."

"Oh, he's ready," another fan added in support.

"I guess his foot is healed," a third fan commented.

Abdul Carter odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Entering OTAs and training camp, sportsbooks have shared the odds for the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards. Entering his first minicamp, Abdul Carter is a heavy favorite to win DROY.

Carter leads the DROY odds rankings (+250), according to BetMGM, ahead of Travis Hunter (+750), Jalon Walker (+900) and Mykel Williams (+1000). He is coming off a stellar campaign in his final season at Penn State, notching 68 total tackles, 24 for loss, with 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The rookie pass-rusher's efforts were recognized with a consensus first-team All-American bid before being selected third in the draft in April. Abdul Carter is expected to make a big impact in his rookie year on the Giants' defense, which has been reflected in the Rookie of the Year odds.

