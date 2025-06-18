"Not even Taylor Swift had y’all waiting": NFL fans react as over 600,000 flood ticket queue for Vikings-Steelers game in Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings will be playing their 2025 Week 4 matchup from Dublin, Ireland and the iconic Croke Park. Despite the matchup being on September 28 and still months away, tickets have already gone on sale for the big game.

On June 17, NFL analyst Pat McAfee revealed on his popular 'Pat McAfee Show' that over 600,000 NFL fans had joined the queue to purchase tickets for the contest. Although the majority of the fans in the queue will likely not be able to get tickets to the game, it does represent how international and popular the NFL has become in recent years.

"The tickets for the Vikings and Steelers game in Ireland are going on sale.. There's over 600,000 people waiting in the queue #PMSLive." McAfee said on the social media platform X, alongside a clip of him discussing the situation on his show.

In response, some individuals outlined what their experience was like trying to purchase tickets to the big game.

"Amazingly after 4 hours of waiting in the queue, I got great seats. 40 yard line Row 40. But its not just Irish fans...lots of Americans and European Steeler fans will be there for this." one fan wrote.

"Position 408334 and I got tickets!!" one fan wrote.

"So thankful we got our Madrid tickets early…🏈🇪🇸🙏." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some other NFL fans highlighted how this queue was extremely long, even longer than the one when Taylor Swift came to Ireland.

"Not even Taylor Swift had y’all waiting like this." one fan wrote.

"Ireland Are y’all ready to feed and supply beer to 600,000 people? 😁🍀" one fan wrote.

"Wow that’s a lot of people." one fan wrote.

NFL Ireland match preview

According to Bet365, the Vikings enter the contest as slight favorites to come out on top, with odds of -130. Meanwhile, the Steelers have odds of +110 to triumph in the much anticipated matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds - Bet365

