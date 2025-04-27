"Not even top 5 best RBs available" - Cowboys fans unimpressed with Jerry Jones drafting Jaydon Blue

The Dallas Cowboys finally drafted a running back in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The NFC East franchise was expected to go with Omarion Hampton with their No. 12 overall pick, but they went in a different direction and selected G Tyler Booker instead.

Blue was selected by Dallas in the fifth round after they added DE Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round and CB Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round.

The decision left Cowboys fans unhappy As they criticized the selection and called out Jerry Jones and the front office for settling for a player who didn't excite anybody.

"Quite literally not even top 5 best RB’s available," one fan said.

"5'9 rb not impressed, wish we had taken Giddens instead," another fan said.

"wasn't the best RB available but I guess," another fan wrote.

Others were more positive about the selection and expressed optimism about Blue's potential.

"Isiah bond and this draft is 🔥," one fan said.

"Finally! A little pop in the backfield. I hope he can be a three down back for us," another fan said.

"Love this pick!" another fan said.

Jaydon Blue played three years with the Texas Longhorns, rushing the ball 214 times, racking up 1,161 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He added 56 receptions for 503 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

Blue wasn't considered a top player in his position and the highlight of his pre-draft process was his 40-yard dash time (4.28) at the Longhorns Pro Day back in March.

Cowboys owner makes blunt statement after not picking RB in first round

After causing a stir with the selection of Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear they didn't think that drafting a running back was a priority coming into the draft.

“We’ve had some success loading it up with top picks in the offensive line. … I don’t think running back was as significant (of an issue) last year…I think it was our offensive line that was the bigger impact on the running back situation.”

The Cowboys picked nine players in the 2025 NFL draft, but not many fans are happy with the team's approach to free agency and the draft.

