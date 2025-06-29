"Not everyone is Steph Curry" - NFL analyst gives reality check to Caleb Williams 10 weeks ahead of Bears QB's sophomore season

Quarterback Caleb Williams is about to start his sophomore season in the NFL after an underwhelming campaign under Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown. With Ben Johnson taking over as head coach, Williams is expected to have a solid season, while the Chicago Bears look like solid candidates to advance to the playoffs.

Analyst John Middlekauff hailed Williams for being around Payton and Eli Manning, two former Super Bowl champions, urging the former No. 1 overall pick to learn as much as possible from the Mannings and make better decisions with the ball.

Middlekauff added that Caleb Williams doesn't need to make spectacular plays every snap, saying that he's not NBA star Steph Curry.

"If you’re Caleb, you need to learn from these guys. Just get rid of the ball. Just dump it. Not everyone is Steph Curry shooting fadeaway threes. You can’t always run around and try to throw deep bombs. (8:28)

"The way Jared Goff got his career back on track with Ben was just getting rid of the ball quick. Just getting it out of your hands. This is the NFL. It’s a space game."

If Williams can get closer to Jared Goff's efficiency and patience under center, Bears fans will have a blast. The Detroit Lions are one of the strongest teams in the NFC, with a quarterback who isn't as mobile as Caleb Williams.

The former USC Trojans playmaker played 17 games in 2024, completing 351 of 562 pass attempts, tallying 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Caleb Williams is predicted to break the Bears' record

Playing for the Chicago Bears hasn't been an easy task. Many quarterbacks, such as Jay Cutler, Mitch Trubisky, and Justin Fields, have learned firsthand that being the Bears' starter is a complex job.

Caleb Williams carries different expectations, and franchise legend Rex Grossman believes the sophomore QB is lined up for a successful 2025 season.

“A lot of people can’t (succeed out of structure), so he’s got something a lot of people can’t do,” Grossman said. “I sure as hell couldn’t do it. I was pretty much stuck in the pocket and I had to. He’s kind of got to force himself to resist the urge of rolling out when he doesn’t need to, or taking unnecessary sacks. If you keep to schedule, meaning you keep your third downs manageable, it makes it a lot easier.”

In a division with the Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, the Bears can make things more interesting.

