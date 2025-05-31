“Not nearly as talented”- Days after Kyle Shanahan's update on Christian McCaffrey, Nick Wright raises concerns about 49ers

While San Fransico 49ers fans were enjoying some good news surrounding their running back Christian McCaffrey, NFL insider Nick Wright raised concerns about their upcoming campaign.

The running back missed crucial game time last season when he injured his Achilles. This injury forced him to miss the first eight games for the 49ers. Then, when the star finally recovered, he injured his right knee, ending his season. The team felt his absence on the gridiron.

On Thursday, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan provided an important health update on McCaffrey. Shanahan said he is as ready as any player can be. The coach's words made the fans optimistic about the upcoming campaign.

But Wright believes that there's still a lot of work to be done, pointing out how the Niners sold the players who backed up McCaffrey.

"While I do not expect [the 49ers] to be as injured as they were last year, I also do not think they are nearly as talented as they were last year," Wright said. "On offense, they lost Deebo, they lost both the McCaffrey's top two backups, they sold Bruno, but they lost Mitchell and Jordan Mason. And we now have McCaffrey at X percent back, and we'll see."

Wright further pointed out how the team needs to work on its defensive squad as well.

Kyle Shanahan gives a clear verdict on 49ers QB Brock Purdy's extension

The 49ers QB Brock Purdy signed a lucrative five-year extension worth $265 million with $181 million guaranteed. This contract made him the seventh highest-paid QB in the league.

On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan discussed Purdy's extension.

"I want him to be the leader he's always been," the coach said. "There's no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because of their contract. That's when you start making stuff up. Brock's earned his contract, and he's going to earn what he gets going forward."

While some are skeptical of the new contract, it'll be interesting to see if Purdy will lead the 49ers to a championship run next season.

