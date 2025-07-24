"Not my problem anymore" - Baker Mayfield drops cold reply as Jason Kelce questions Buccaneers star over Browns’ quarterback curse

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a cold reply when asked about the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation.

Ad

Cleveland's quarterback situation is one of the worst in the NFL, and has been for years. The team selected Mayfield first overall in 2018, but he didn't pan out as expected.

However, Mayfield has become a stellar quarterback for the Buccaneers, so while appearing on New Heights, Jason Kelce asked the QB about the Browns' QB situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"How can we fix the quarterback situation in Cleveland? What is going on, Baker? There's I mean, the jersey is now a list of 25 people. Is it a curse? What? Like, why can we not get this right? We draft you the best quarterback in college history overall. What's going on? What's happening?," Kelce asked (1:35:57).

Ad

After Kelce's question, Baker Mayfield was quick to respond and had a cold response.

"Not my problem anymore," Mayfield said.

There was arguably cause for his cold response, as the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, which led Mayfield to request a trade from Cleveland. He ended up being traded to the Carolina Panthers but was then released before signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

After spending a few weeks with the Rams, Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers and has revived his career.

Ad

Baker Mayfield explains why he's having success in Tampa Bay

Baker Mayfield has become a star quarterback in Tampa Bay, and he believes it's for one good reason.

The Buccaneers believed in Mayfield, and they allowed him to be himself, which the QB says has helped him have so much success.

“This isn’t to shit on the other teams and franchises, but when you step in and your GM and your head coach say, ‘Hey, just be you,’ after I’ve been told at every stop and everywhere I go, ‘You need to tone it down a little bit, you need to be a franchise quarterback.’ It’s just not who I am,” Mayfield said on New Heights, via NBC.

Ad

“I wear my emotions on my sleeves. I’m gonna talk shit, I’m going to do whatever, but when it’s time to turn the lights on and go do something I’m going to do it. So when I stepped into the building they all told me to just be myself.”

Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to the playoffs in both years and is the favorite to win the NFC South.

Tampa Bay opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.