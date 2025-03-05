  • home icon
“Not smart to say that we're as good or better than the Eagles” - Jerry Jones delivers verdict on Cowboys’ situation

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 05, 2025 22:22 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones spoke about the Dallas Cowboys' competitive reality after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory at a press conference on Saturday.

At the press conference, Jones confronted the Eagles' championship status head-on:

"This time last year, I thought we'd win the division," he said. "We're operating with a mentality of being very competitive with our division. Not just the Eagles, but with the division."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Eagles are a prime one to talk about because they are the world champs," Jones continued. "You look good when you're the world champs, as it should be. But we'll see how it goes. It's not smart to say that we're as good or better than the Eagles right now because they happen to be the world champs. So, I'm not going to be dumb there."
The Eagles won Super Bowl 59 with a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. According to USA Today on Feb. 11, oddsmakers now favor Philadelphia as next year's Super Bowl winners with +650 odds.

Jerry Jones is dreading Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty

"It's our turn," Prescott stated after the Eagles won the championship. His regular-season record against Philadelphia is impressive: 9-4.

"I feel like we compete with Eagles and beat them for the most part," Prescott said (Feb 11). "I don't want to say check the record when the other guy is holding the trophy right now, so credit to them. They've earned it and they deserved it by all means."

The Cowboys generated $56.6 million in cap space by reworking Prescott's and CeeDee Lamb's deals. However, Jerry Jones is still wary of free agency.

"I'm not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids," Jerry Jones stated.

The team is facing significant roster changes, including Zack Martin's retirement and possible defensive player losses such as DeMarcus Lawrence.

Recent signings include defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal.

The Cowboys' Super Bowl futures are at +6600—well behind favorites such as the Eagles, Ravens and Chiefs. The addition of a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, is another point of uncertainty.

"We feel confident about we've gotten the better part each and every time," Prescott told reporters in February.

The Cowboys have claimed four NFC East division titles since 2016, equaling the Eagles' total.

