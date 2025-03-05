“Same sh*t different year” - Cowboys fans get upset after Jerry Jones’ comments on team's plans for free agency

Dallas Cowboys fans didn't hide their disappointment with Jerry Jones after the team owner hit the brakes on the expectations for the 2025 NFL free agency. Like every year, fans hope for the team to make a splash and put together the right pieces to compete for the Super Bowl, although Jones has a different approach to the free market period.

On Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reported that Jones doesn't plan to be "aggressive" in free agency, as he's taking a more conservative approach.

“I don’t think aggressive is the right word. … I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids," Jones reportedly said.

As soon as they learned about this, fans called out Jones on X over another potentially wasted free agency. Many noted that Jones has been doing the same for several years.

"Got us all excited for nothing," another fan tweeted.

"Everytime I start to get a little optimism Jerry opens his mouth and brings us back to reality," another fan tweeted.

Others remembered that the Cowboys won Super Bowls in the 1990s thanks to signing stars in free agency, while others mocked Jones for using the draft to fill voids.

"Hes forgot that it was the key free agent signings in the 90s that helped them to win 3 super bowls. The 30 straight year alternative has been forgetting how that works," one fan tweeted.

"LMAO. They’ll need 12 picks on day 1 or 2," another fan tweeted.

Dak Prescott said Cowboys were "very close" to winning Super Bowl

In the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said his team was "very close" to winning a Vince Lombardi trophy given his favorable record against the Eagles (9-4). However, he forgot that the Eagles made moves to bring in players like A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley, who proved integral to their Super Bowl LIX victory.

The Dallas Cowboys made moves that had fans dreaming about a more aggressive approach to free agency, such as using a second-round tender on a restricted free agent, signing DT Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal, restructuring CeeDee Lamb's deal to gain $20 million in cap space and more. But, Jerry Jones brought them back to reality once again.

Fans aren't happy and the situation could worsen in the coming days.

