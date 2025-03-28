“Not sure I agree with that” - Richard Sherman makes feelings clear on Eagles’ tush push play potentially getting banned

Richard Sherman has shared his thoughts on the NFL potentially banning the Philadelphia Eagles' coveted "tush push." The league implemented some proposed rule changes, which were specifically made by the Green Bay Packers, who suggested the play be made illegal.

Tush push refers to a play in which the Eagles need a short-yardage pickup. So, they line up in run formation, with quarterback Jalen Hurts sneaking the ball up the middle for the gain. Philadelphia has proven to be nearly unstoppable in this situation, especially given they have one of the most dominant offensive lines in football.

On Friday, on X, Sherman offered his thoughts on the league potentially banning the play.

"Banning the “tush” push? Not sure I agree with that. I really like the replay officials being able to pick up the flag on bad calls though," he tweeted.

Sherman is a former Super Bowl champion, a three-time First-Team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowler as a defensive player. If Sherman advocates for the tush push to stay around, it should lend credence to the integrity of the offensive play call.

Will the Eagles have the tush push to lean on in the upcoming 2025 season?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles saw most of their offensive dominance last season in large part due to their offensive line. Philadelphia's offensive front cleared the way for star running back Saquon Barkley to rush for over 2,000 yards and put up an MVP-caliber season. It's also a huge reason the Eagles dominate up front with the tush push.

Philadelphia won the Super Bowl in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, thwarting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company's attempts to become the first franchise in NFL history to win three consecutive Lombardi trophies. Now, the Eagles are preparing for the 2025 season, in which they will attempt to defend their world title.

It will be interesting to see whether the NFL follows through with a potential bid to ban the tush push next season. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see if a potential ban on the tush push will drastically affect the Eagles' success next season, given it's one of the team's signature offensive plays.

