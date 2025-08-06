"Not a time that's worth noting": Cowboys GM Jerry Jones arrogantly shrugs off Micah Parsons' contract extension timeline

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones isn't in a rush to get star pass rusher Micah Parsons signed to an extension.Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract and has been holding in to get a new deal. However, Jones has taken shots at the pass rusher in the media, which led to Parsons requesting a trade.Now, as no deal has still happened, Jones says there isn't a timeline to get a deal done.“Well, not necessarily, not a time that's worth noting. Why not? Just because. I said so,&quot; Jones said.Jones has made it clear that he won't budge on his current offer for Parsons, while the pass rusher has felt disrespected and has requested a trade.Parsons was selected 12th overall by the Cowboys in 2021. Last season, he recorded 43 tackles, 12 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 13 games as he dealt with injuries.Jerry Jones has respect for Micah ParsonsAlthough Jerry Jones has yet to get Micah Parsons signed, he does have a ton of respect for the pass rusher.Jones says Parsons is one of the brightest and most talented people he's been around. But, he knows contract negotiations are never easy, which makes this hard, but does respects and praises the pass rusher.&quot;I think the world of Micah,&quot; Jones said, via FOX Sports. &quot;Like I’ve said, I’ve had a lot of social time with Micah — which isn’t always the case — but I have. He’s one of the brightest people I’ve ever been around. He’s very, very talented. And how we ultimately net him in with a future is a challenge. But I’m built for it, and he’s built for it.&quot;With Parsons holding out for a new deal, Jones admits he isn't sure Parsons will play Week 1 for the Cowboys. Jones also revealed that since the trade request, he hasn't spoken to Parsons or his agent.Parsons was in attendance at Tuesday's practice but was in street clothes and did not participate, as he continues to hold out for a new deal.The Cowboys open their season on the road on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.