“Not in top end” - NFL insider rejects Sam Darnold’s elite QB status despite Seahawks dumping Geno Smith for Pro Bowler's $100,500,000 deal 

Sam Darnold signed a blockbuster three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. The quarterback will replace Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Although Darnold had an excellent 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, an anonymous NFL personnel director has still rejected Darnold as an elite QB heading into his first season with the Seahawks.

"Darnold and Geno to me are very similar, solidified starters but not in the top end," the NFL personnel director said via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Geno has more of a track record as a passer, but Darnold threw 35 touchdowns last year, so if he can play close to how he did last year, that's a great situation and opportunity for him."

"Meanwhile, Milroe has a different skill set. If he develops and figures out how to be a quarterback, he will become a really interesting player for them," he added.

In his lone season at Minnesota, Darnold recorded 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a rushing TD across 17 regular-season games, leading the team to a 14-3 record.

Although the Vikings made it to the playoffs, they lost 27-9 to the LA Rams in the wild-card round.

Sam Darnold named 'riskiest move' in the offseason by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed Sam Darnold's move to the Seahawks as the riskiest offseason move, higher than Aaron Rodgers' move to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"The Seattle Seahawks' gamble is a risk on another level entirely," Kristopher Knox wrote. "Like the Rodgers signing, it has the potential to blow up in Seattle's face and cost jobs. However, it's a risk Seattle didn't necessarily have to take. While the financial investment isn't egregious for a starting quarterback, it's a lot for a seven-year veteran with exactly one good season on his resume."

Darnold has been in the NFL since 2018, when the New York Jets selected him as the No. 3 pick in that year's draft. He spent three years with the Jets before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

After a two-year stint in Carolina, Darnold signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He then played one season with the Vikings in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl honor.

All eyes will be on Sam Darnold as he begins his 2025 campaign with the Seahawks.

