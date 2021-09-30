"Not true" - Patriots HC Bill Belichick dismisses claims in new book

A new book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, titled "It's Better To Be Feared", has been sparking headlines this week as revelations about the New England Patriots come to life.

While there have been claims about several members of the Patriots' teams throughout the years, head coach Bill Belichick is taking offense to the recent claims about him at the time of Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick denies claim from new book

Bill Belichick wants nothing to do with the claims from the new book written by Seth Wickersham. In the book, it is claimed that Belichick didn't want to meet Tom Brady in person before he left and that he insisted on a phone call instead of an in-person meeting.

On Wednesday, Bill Belichick said those claims were untrue and that a lot of instances that are mentioned in the book are not from first-person accounts and in other words heresay.

“No, that’s not true,”And there are a few things about this book. It sounds like it’s a lot of second-, third- and fourth-hand comments

Bill Belichick then went on to say that he wasn't paying any attention to the "It's Better To Be Feared," book which is set to be released on October 12. Continually emphasizing that he is focused on getting his team ready to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Belichick was asked about Brady's comments, where the QB thought that the phone conversation that he and Belichick did have was "telling." Belichick denied those claims as well, saying that he was moving forward on the topic.

“I would say all that’s in the past right now, I’m looking forward to the game.”

Bill Belichick, of course, had high praise for Tom Brady when talking about preparations that the Patriots would need to make when they face him. Saying that Brady is the best quarterback that the team could be facing and that a lot of work needs to be done.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags Lost in the Brady-Belichick drama amidst Sunday nights game is the big opportunity ahead for Mac Jones. The type of atmosphere that you want your rookie quarterback to experience early on in his career. Play well and you’re oozing with confidence going forward. Lost in the Brady-Belichick drama amidst Sunday nights game is the big opportunity ahead for Mac Jones. The type of atmosphere that you want your rookie quarterback to experience early on in his career. Play well and you’re oozing with confidence going forward.

Also Read

The New England Patriots are a young team, still trying to work out their issues on offense and defense. There might need to be even more preparation done as they get ready to face an experienced Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has returned almost all of their starters since winning the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 and the New England Patriots are 1-2.

Edited by Henno van Deventer