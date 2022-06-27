"Nothing really has changed" - NFL analyst doubles down on belief that Deebo Samuel no longer wants to be a 49er

Deebo Samuel, star receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, made waves earlier in the offseason when reports surfaced that he wanted to depart from the team that drafted him in 2019.

According to NFL analyst Jeff Darlington, things have remained the same, despite there not being much drama or media hype on the topic before the NFL Draft.

Darlington was a guest on ESPN's Get Up, and here's what he had to say about where things stand between Samuel and the 49ers:

"Honestly, Ryan, nothing has really changed since I've spoken to Deebo Samuel and said that he did want to be traded and that was actually the result of the way negotiations for a new contract had begun. And not necessarily the numbers involved were the actual monetary figures, but instead just kind of the conversations that were early between the 49ers and Deebo that led him to feel like, 'You know what? I just don't want to be here.'"

Darlington ended his thoughts on the matter by saying the following:

"And I know that there was optimism, expressed certainly by the fan base and partly by the team when Deebo did report for mandatory minicamp, but he was also able to avoid some pretty heavy fines by attending that minicamp which was ultimately the priority there." - Jeff Darlington, Get Up

Fans and NFL pundits alike all have strong opinions as to what the 49ers' star receiver should do. He has even received death threats over the issue of whether or not he should return to the bay.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel says he's gotten death threats and racist messages from fans (likely over his contract situation). Deebo says it doesn't bother him. Sad this stuff still happens.

Which team will Deebo Samuel play for in 2022?

Deebo Samuel has proven himself to be a star in this league, despite some that may still refuse to label him as a true number one receiver.

With his many talents and apparent desire to still leave the 49ers, where will the former South Carolina Gamecocks standout play next season?

The most logical answer would be for the 49ers and team GM John Lynch to work on renegotiating the receiver's contract. This would keep him in the bay to play alongside up-and-coming quarterback Trey Lance.

Samuel's numbers most certainly show that he would be well worth the cost. In 2021, the All-Pro receiver caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards (fifth in the league) and six receiving touchdowns.

However, Deebo is unique because he is also a threat in the running game. He ran for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, giving him a grand total of 14 touchdowns on the season.

The eight touchdowns on the ground are an NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a season by a wide receiver.

If the 49ers choose to trade their star receiver, several teams may be suitors, including the Dallas Cowboys. Deebo made news months ago when he liked a tweet that showed him photoshopped in a Cowboys uniform.

Stay tuned as the offseason ramps up and the 49ers may be forced to decide what to do with their star receiver.

